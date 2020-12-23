Stocks edge up…Job market still stressed…Spending down

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street following a mixed set of reports on the economy. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in early trading, on pace for its first gain after three days of losses pulled it off its record high. Wall Street had seemed set for a rockier opening overnight, after President Donald Trump said he may not sign the $900 billion rescue effort for the economy that Congress just approved. But trading in markets around the world was relatively buoyant. Many Asian and European stock markets also rose, while Treasury yields climbed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 89,000 last week to a still-elevated 803,000, evidence that the job market remains under stress nine months after the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. economy into recession and caused millions of layoffs. The latest figure shows that many employers are still cutting jobs as the pandemic tightens business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home. Before the virus struck, applications typically numbered around 225,000 a week before shooting up to 6.9 million in early spring when the virus — and efforts to contain it — flattened the economy. It has since come down but remains at historically high levels.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending fell 0.4% in November, the first decline since April, as Americans confronted a newly resurgent virus. The Commerce Department reports that the November decline followed a 0.3% gain in October and even bigger increases starting in May as the country emerged from a pandemic lockdown that had been imposed to try to stop the spread of the virus. The last decline was 12.7% fall in April during the lockdown. Personal incomes fell 1.1% in November, the third drop in the past four months as various government relief programs have been expiring.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticketed manufactured goods rose a moderate 0.9% in November with a key category that tracks business investment plans showing a gain. The Commerce Department says the November gain in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed stronger gains in recent months including a 3.8% rise in October. A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending rose a modest 0.4% in November following much stronger gains of 3.6% in October and 3.9% in September. Analysts are concerned that business investment could begin to fade if the resurgence of the coronavirus curtails demand.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the U.S. with an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine under a new agreement. The drugmakers said Wednesday that they expect to deliver all the doses by July 31. Pfizer already has a contract to supply the government with 100 million doses of its vaccine. Pfizer’s vaccine was the first to gain emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and initial shipments went to states last week. It has now been joined by a vaccine from Moderna, which was developed in closer cooperation with scientists from the National Institutes of Health.