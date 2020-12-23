Stocks eke out gains, Trump vetoes Defense bill

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks managed small gains on Wall Street today following a mixed set of reports on the economy. The S&P inched up 0.1%, enough to break a three-day losing streak. Banks and communication services companies led the gains. Weakness in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq slightly lower. President Donald Trump suggested that he may not sign the $900 billion economic rescue package Congress just approved. But investors quickly shrugged it off. Roughly 60% of the stocks in the S&P rose.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress and potentially setting up the first override vote of his presidency. Trump has offered a series of rationales for vetoing the bill, including a demand for lawmakers to include limits on social media companies he claimed are biased against him. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s action “an act of staggering recklessness.” A Republican ally of the president, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, said America’s troops “shouldn’t be denied what they need — ever.”

CARACAS, VENEZUELA (AP) — The Trump administration has extended a measure blocking holders of crisis-torn Venezuela’s debt from liquidating its U.S.-based Citgo refineries as payment. The U.S. Treasury Department put off the possible sale of Houston-based Citgo until mid-2021. That gives President-elect Joe Biden several months to set his policy on Venezuela, which is in a historic economic and humanitarian crisis. The protections had been set to expire on Jan. 19, a day before Biden takes office. Venezuela has owned Citgo since the 1980s as part of the state-run oil company PDVSA. It provides between 5% and 10% of U.S. gasoline.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and British negotiators are closing in on a trade deal with only a disagreement over fishing rights in U.K. waters remaining, After resolving a few remaining fair competition issues, negotiators were down to dealing with fishing quotas and transition terms as they worked to secure a deal for a post-Brexit relationship by an end-of-year deadline. Britain withdrew from the EU on Jan. 31, and an economic transition period expires on Dec. 31. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the U.K. would “prosper mightily” even if no deal were reached.

UNDATED (AP) — The top doctor for Arizona’s largest hospital chain said today that three Banner Health hospitals are operating above capacity as the state confronts a surge in coronavirus cases. Banner’s Desert, Thunderbird and University hospitals in the Phoenix area have more patients than they’re typically licensed to handle. Systemwide, Banner’s intensive care units are at 160% of their typical winter peak, and nearly six in 10 ICU patients have COVID-19. All Arizona hospitals have added beds and staff beyond their normal licensed capacity under an executive order signed earlier this year Arizona’s Governor.