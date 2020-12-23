Stocks gain…Truckers still stuck…Brexit deal near

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher, with the S&P 500 headed for its first gain after three days of losses. An hour before trading began on Wall Street, the government released an avalanche of data on the economy that showed some optimistic signs and several disappointing ones. The most encouraging one said fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. The number is still incredibly high compared with before the pandemic, but it was better than economists were expecting.

DOVER, England (AP) — Gridlock at an English port is keeping thousands of truckers and travelers stranded despite a deal with France to lift a two-day blockade imposed because of a new variant of the coronavirus. That blockade had isolated Britain and raised fears of food shortages. While some goods and passengers began arriving on French shores in the morning, many still struggled to get through. With officials warning that the backlog would take days to clear, frustrated truckers scuffled with police.

BRUSSSELS (AP) — European Union and British negotiators are closing in on a trade deal with only a disagreement over fishing rights in U.K. waters remaining, After resolving a few remaining fair competition issues, negotiators were down to dealing with fishing quotas and transition terms as they worked to secure a deal for a post-Brexit relationship by an end-of-year deadline. Two EU sources say there is hope a chaotic break on New Year’s Day could be averted as soon as Wednesday night.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 U.S. vehicles for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail. The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups. Also included are the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020 and 2021 Silverado and Sierra 2500 and 3500. All have bench seats.

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling over 105,000 Beetles with faulty Takata front driver’s air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel. The recall covers Beetles from the 2012 through 2014 model years. Dealers will replace the air bags at no cost. Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the bags in a crash. But the chemical can degrade when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.