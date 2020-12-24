Higher closings…Online shopping surge…Trade deal

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed slightly higher on Christmas Eve, as investors went into the holiday weekend not bothered by President Donald Trump’s threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week. Trading was extremely light in the abbreviated session ahead of the Christmas holiday, with volume less than half of a typical trading day. The S&P closed up 13.05 points, or 0.4%, to 3703.06. Despite the gains, the index ended the week down 0.2%. Relatively safe investments like utilities and real estate were among the biggest gainers, while energy stocks fell.

NEW YORK (AP) — A huge surge in online shopping during the pandemic has been a savior for retailers, but it comes at a price. Shoppers are expected to return twice as many items as they did during last year’s holiday period, costing companies roughly $1.1 billion. That’s according to Narvar Inc., a software and technology company that manages online returns for hundreds of brands. Retailers don’t want the returns, but they do want shoppers who may not feel safe going to stores to be comfortable buying things they haven’t seen or tried on in person.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain and the European Union have struck a free-trade agreement that should avert New Year’s chaos for cross-border commerce and bring a measure of certainty to businesses after years of Brexit turmoil. The breakthrough on Thursday came after months of tense and often testy negotiations that whittled differences down to three key issues: fair-competition rules, mechanisms for resolving future disputes and fishing rights. Now comes the race to approve and ratify the deal before the U.K. leaves the EU’s economic structures on Jan. 1. The British and European parliaments both must hold votes to ratify the agreement. And key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remain unresolved.

BOSTON (AP) — A report obtained by The Boston Globe shows that Massachusetts has ended the use of a controversial license plate surveillance system after discovering a glitch that caused inaccurate data to be recorded for more than 5 years. The inaccuracies were found in a network of mounted fixed high-speed cameras installed by state police that took photos of license plates of passing vehicles. The data collected included location, date and time. It was used for criminal investigations and in some cases to find suspects without obtaining warrants or court orders. State officials declined to directly answer questions or provide more details.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An online store has stopped selling merchandise supporting an Illinois teen who killed two people and wounded a third during a Wisconsin protest. Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with multiple counts in the August shootings in Kenosha. Rittenhouse maintains he fired in self-defense and some conservatives have praised him. The Kenosha News reports that his family started selling “Free Kyle” merchandise through Printify last week, saying the money would go toward his legal defense. Printify tweeted that it has terminated the family’s account.