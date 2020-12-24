Stocks modestly higher…Brexit deal…Truckers still stuck

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been mildly higher on Christmas Eve morning trading, despite President Donald Trump’s threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week. Trading was light during the abbreviated trading session. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% in early trading, led higher by telecommunications and technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 52 points to 30,182, roughly 0.2% as well. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will end at 1 p.m. ET, and will be closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain and the European Union have struck a provisional free-trade agreement that should avert New Year’s chaos for cross-border commerce and bring a measure of certainty to businesses after years of Brexit turmoil. The breakthrough on Thursday came after months of tense and often testy negotiations that whittled differences down to three key issues: fair-competition rules, mechanisms for resolving future disputes and fishing rights. Now comes the race to approve and ratify the deal before the U.K. leaves the EU’s economic structures on Jan. 1. The British and European parliaments both must hold votes on the agreement. And key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remain unresolved.

DOVER, England (AP) — Thousands of truckers and travelers remain trapped in mass gridlock at the English port of Dover on Christmas Eve, held up by the slow delivery of coronavirus tests. Anyone entering France from Britain now requires a negative test to proceed, and only a small fraction of the truckers have been processed. France has partially reopened its borders with Britain following a scare over a rapidly spreading new coronavirus variant. Britain has seen soaring infection rates in recent weeks, with London now having the highest rate of people testing positive in the country. The Office for National Statistics says 2.1% of the people in the British capital had COVID-19 in mid-December.

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of Americans have been jobless since the viral pandemic ripped through the U.S. economy in March, triggering a deep recession and causing widespread unemployment. Now, many months later, they face a holiday season they hardly could have foreseen a year ago: Too little money to buy gifts, cook large festive meals or pay all their bills. Nearly 8 million people have sunk into poverty since June after having spent the $1,200 checks the government gave most Americans this spring and a $600-a-week supplemental jobless benefit that expired in July, according to research by Bruce Meyer at the University of Chicago and two other colleagues.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates dropped this week to a record low for the 16th time in 2020, reflecting an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to 2.66% from 2.67% last week. A year ago, it stood at 3.74%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, dipped to 2.19% from 2.21%. A year ago, it was 3.19%. The 5-year adjustable rate mortgage was unchanged this week at 2.79%. A year ago, it was at 3.45%.