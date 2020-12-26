Mixed week for stocks… Brexit trade terms… Winter retail

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Most world markets were closed Friday for Christmas holidays. But shares rose on Wall Street on Christmas Eve, as traders began the holiday weekend seemingly untroubled over President Donald Trump’s threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week. The S&P 500 index gained 0.4% but ended the week down 0.2%. Relatively safe investments like utilities and real estate were among the biggest gainers, while energy stocks fell. The Dow rose 70 points Thursday, pushing it into positive territory for the week at 30,199.87. The Nasdaq composite gained 49 points for the week, ending at 12,804.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United Kingdom have made public the vast agreement set to govern future trade and cooperation between them from Jan. 1. The deal, if endorsed by EU countries and lawmakers on both sides of the English Channel, will set the 27-nation bloc’s ties with its former member country on a new but far more distant footing. Politicians and businesses will now dig through more than 1,240 pages of text to work out its implications. EU envoys are expected to meet on Monday to discuss the document, drawn up over nine intense months of talks. It’s likely to be endorsed over the next week and enter force provisionally on New Year’s Day.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Over the summer, shoppers snapped up boats, bicycles and outdoor furniture during the pandemic. With the changing of the season, they’re snapping up snowshoes, winter boots and coats, showing they’re still determined to get outside. Analysts say many retailers have suffered during the pandemic, but outdoors gear and comfort clothing have been a hit, giving a boost to beleaguered retail sector. L.L. Bean, for example, says sales of snowshoes are up 358%. Retail analysts say the trend is helping some retailers salvage what would’ve been an even tougher year during a pandemic.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. factories have been cranking out goods at a rate that is remarkably close to normal, despite the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. Yet with cases rising in many states, people who run factories are wondering if production can keep up until most of the country gets vaccinated. For the most part, safeguards put in place after the initial wave of the virus appear to have prevented the kinds of large outbreaks that sickened hundreds of workers and forced automakers, meat processors and other businesses to halt production last spring. But industry and union officials say workers live in communities where the virus is surging, making it difficult to stop infections inside the factories.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Some Christmas gift-givers discovered their presents didn’t arrive in time for the holiday despite ordering weeks ahead. The U.S. Postal Service says it faces “unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.” A 21-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had to tell his father that an online order he placed Nov. 30 for a collector’s model diecast of a NASCAR racing car would have to wait. An Ann Arbor, Michigan, woman who ordered Christmas ornaments online Nov. 17 found out it wasn’t enough time.