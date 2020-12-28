Global markets up…EU approves post-Brexit trade deal

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose today after President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1% and the DAX in Frankfurt advanced 1.2%. The CAC 40 in France gained 0.5%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed less than 0.1% higher while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.7%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.3%. On Wall Street, S&P futures are 0.6% higher and Dow futures are up 0.4%.

LONDON (AP) — European Union nations have unanimously approved the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom. It’s a prerequisite for the agreement to come into operation on New Year’s Day. Germany, which holds the EU presidency, says the decision came during a meeting of EU ambassadors to assess the Christmas Eve agreement. It had been expected ever since the deal was announced and all EU leaders warmly welcomed it. It still needs approval from the EU’s legislature, which is expected in February. The U.K’s House of Commons is expected to approve it on Wednesday.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown. The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and increases food stamp benefits. The signing had been delayed as Trump made eleventh-hour demands to increase relief checks from $600 to $2,000 and scale back other spending.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Now that President Donald Trump has signed the COVID-19 relief package, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have breathing room to continue debating whether the relief checks should be as large as the $2,000 the president has demanded. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York says he’ll offer Trump’s proposal for a vote in Senate — putting Republicans on the spot.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Congress will push ahead today, with the House expected to vote to override President Donald Trump’s veto of an annual must-pass Defense bill, confronting the president on another big issue in the final days of the session. The Senate is expected to follow on Tuesday.