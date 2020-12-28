Stocks higher…House to consider $2,000 payments

Biz/Tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stocks are moderately higher today in the final week of 2020. At 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 33 points, to 3,736. The Dow was up 284 points, to 30,484. And the Nasdaq was up 69 points, to 12,873.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Democratic-led House is expected today to vote on whether Americans should receive higher payments of $2,000 that President Donald Trump said he wanted as part of COVID-19 relief. Trump yesterday signed into law a $900 billion relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that provides $600 payments. A proposal for higher payments is expected to be ignored in the GOP-controlled Senate.

UNDATED (AP) — A study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is getting underway as states in the U.S. continue to roll out scarce supplies of the nation’s first shot options. The candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the U.S. But it’s a different kind of vaccine than its competitors. The Novavax vaccine uses lab-grown harmless copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus to train the body to recognize if the real virus comes along. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines instead use a newer technology, injecting the genetic code for that protein.

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s House of Commons is expected on Wednesday to approve the United Kingdom’s post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. Both sides unanimously approved the deal today. It still needs approval from the EU’s legislature, which is expected in February.

UNDATED (AP) — “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after spending two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into college. Loughlin was released today from the federal lockup in Dublin, California, where she had been serving her sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is serving his five-month sentence at a prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, California. Loughlin and Giannulli were among the highest-profile defendants charged in the scheme.