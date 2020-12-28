Stocks modestly higher…Most air travelers in months

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been moderately higher as Wall Street enters the final week of 2020. President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package that helps reduce uncertainty as governments re-impose travel and business curbs in response to a new coronavirus variant. The measure also includes money for other government functions through September, but Trump expressed frustration that payments to the public weren’t bigger. New travel and business curbs threaten to weigh on global economic activity. Companies that were hit the hardest by the pandemic — restaurants, airlines, the cruise industry — were among the biggest gainers in early trading.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 1.3 million people went through U.S. airports on Sunday, the highest level of air travel in more than nine months, despite fear that travel will lead to more cases of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1,284,599 on Sunday, the highest total since March 15. More than 10 million people have traveled by air since Dec. 18, including six days with at least 1 million people getting screened. Figures on road trips aren’t available, but AAA predicted that about 85 million Americans would travel during the Christmas holiday season, most of them by car.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — One of the Tyson Foods managers who were fired for betting on how many workers would contract COVID-19 at their Iowa pork plant says the office pool was spontaneous and intended to boost morale. Don Merschbrock, former night manager at the plant in Waterloo, Iowa, said he was speaking out in an attempt to show that the seven fired supervisors are “not the evil people” that Tyson has portrayed. Tyson announced the terminations of the Waterloo managers on Dec. 16, weeks after the betting allegation surfaced in wrongful death lawsuits filed by the families of four workers who died of COVID-19.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has decided to extend its weeklong closure of all official ports of entry over fears of the new fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus. The kingdom’s Interior Ministry announced on Monday that borders will remain shut and international commercial flights suspended for at least another week. Cargo flights and shipping routes will not be affected.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish government is proposing the adoption of a temporary COVID-19 pandemic law that would allow it to close shopping centers and shops and halt public transport and public activities, among other things, to curb the spread of the pandemic. Sweden has so far adopted reasonably mild coronavirus restrictions without enforced lockdowns and relied mainly on citizens’ own social distancing and other measures to fight the pandemic.