Stocks rise…Relief package…Ceiling fan recall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing at record highs Monday as Wall Street entered the final week of 2020. President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package that helps reduce uncertainty as governments re-impose travel and business curbs in response to a new coronavirus variant. The measure also includes money for other government functions through September, but Trump expressed frustration that payments to the public weren’t bigger. Companies that were hit the hardest by the pandemic — restaurants, airlines, the cruise industry — were among the biggest gainers in early trading.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $900 billion economic relief package that President Donald Trump signed over the weekend will deliver vital aid to millions of struggling households and businesses. Yet his nearly one-week delay in signing the bill means that it will take that much longer for the financial support to arrive. The package that Trump signed at his private club in Florida on Sunday will extend two unemployment benefit programs, which are providing aid to 14 million people and which expired last week, as well as provide small business loans and up to $600 in cash payments to most individuals. It will also extend a moratorium on evictions for one month. The measure does not include aid for states and localities that are being forced to turn to layoffs and service cuts as their tax revenue dries up.

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it’s not going to furlough workers in 2021 after all. The airline’s CEO says that with Washington’s approval of $15 billion in new federal aid to airlines, furloughs or pay cuts aren’t needed. American and United Airlines, which together furloughed 32,000 employees in October, said Monday they will bring those workers back temporarily. This is the second round of federal aid for the nation’s airlines. Back in March they got $25 billion to cover payrolls for six months and up to another $25 billion in low-interest loans.

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — The residents and staff members at a Seattle-area nursing home that had the first deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the United States began receiving vaccines on Monday. The first death associated with the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, was reported in late February, and more than 40 people connected to the facility later died of coronavirus. The Seattle Times reports that Monday was the first day long-term care facilities can receive vaccines under a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens, which is handling shots for the bulk of the state’s approximately 4,000 long-term care facilities.

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage. The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website. About 182,000 of them were sold in the U.S. and 8,800 were sold in Canada. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said owners of the fans should stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades that aren’t secure. King of Fans, which makes the ceiling fans, said it will replace any of the faulty ones for free.