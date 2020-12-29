Stocks back off their latest record highs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street as investors turn cautious a day after major indexes closed at their latest record highs. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% in afternoon trading, with technology stocks being the biggest drag. The market had started the day higher after President Donald Trump signed into law the $900 billion coronavirus economic stimulus package that investors and economists have been pushing for. Still to be seen is whether Senate Republicans will go along with Trump’s call for bigger stimulus checks than the $600 Congress has approved.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked Democrats’ push to immediately bring President Donald Trump’s demand for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote. The GOP leader said the Senate would “begin a process” to address the issue. But the next steps are highly uncertain. The House approved the larger checks, but the issue divides Republicans. Two Georgia Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, said today that they support Trump’s plan. They are fighting for their political lives in runoff elections Jan. 5 that will determine which party controls the Senate.

UNDATED (AP) — American Airlines has flown a commercial flight using a Boeing 737 Max for the first time since Max planes were grounded after two deadly crashes. American flight 718 left Miami International Airport today with about 100 passengers, according to an airline spokeswoman, and landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that Boeing made to an automated flight-control system implicated in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in all. In both crashes, the system pushed the nose down repeatedly based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators say the railroad industry has installed an automatic braking system on nearly 58,000 miles of track where it is required ahead of a yearend deadline. The Federal Railroad Administration says railroads worked together over the past 12 years to develop and install the long-awaited technology known as positive train control. The roughly $15 billion braking system is aimed at reducing human error by automatically stopping trains in certain situations like when it’s in danger of colliding, derailing because of excessive speed, entering track under maintenance or traveling the wrong direction because of switching mistakes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Christmas Day bomb blast in the heart of Nashville’s historic downtown has sparked shock across the country. The explosion killed the bomber, injured three other people and damaged dozens of buildings. Yet for those who call Music City home, the bombing feels like a cruel capstone to an already dark year that also included a deadly tornado in March. Gov. Bill Lee has said he’s working with the White House to bring federal aid for the city. The city’s mayor has promised to rebuild. But those who made their livelihood in the area fear another precious piece of their city may be lost.