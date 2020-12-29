Stocks edge higher, building on yesterday’s record highs

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street as investors continue to close out positions for the new year and after President Donald Trump signed into law the $900 billion coronavirus economic stimulus package. Wall Street set fresh records yesterday after Trump opted not to veto the bill, helping to stanch uncertainty as governments reimpose pandemic-fighting travel and business curbs weighing on global economic activity. The bill combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion spending bill and reams of other legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices jumped in October by the most in more than six years as a pandemic-fueled buying rush drives the number of available properties for sale to record lows. That combination of strong demand and limited supply pushed home prices up 7.9% in October compared with 12 months ago, according to today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index. That’s the largest annual increase since June 2014. The coronavirus outbreak has forced millions of Americans to work from home and it’s curtailed other activities like eating out, going to movies or visiting gyms. That’s leading more people to seek out homes with more room for a home office, a bigger kitchen, or space to work out.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whether most Americans will receive $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks is now in the hands of the Senate. President Donald Trump has been pushing to more than triple the $600 payments approved by Congress, reluctantly signing into law the massive relief bill that authorized the smaller checks. Yesterday the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the president’s demand, but Republican senators have resisted increasing spending. The Senate is scheduled to meet today. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declined to publicly address how he plans to handle the issue.

MIAMI (AP) — A Boeing 737 Max departed Miami International Airport with 100 passengers aboard for the aircraft’s first U.S. commercial flight since faulty sensor readings contributed to two deadly crashes in 2019. The American Airlines flight is scheduled to land at New York’s LaGuardia Airport around 1:30 p.m. Eastern, according to an airline spokeswoman. The airline gave customers the chance to change flights if they were uncomfortable on the Max. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that Boeing made to an automated flight-control system implicated in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in all. In both crashes, the system pushed the nose down repeatedly based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.

PARIS (AP) — France’s Academy of Fine Arts says fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at age 98. Known for his Space Age styles, Cardin revolutionized fashion starting in the early 1950s and designed the bubble dress and other iconic looks of 20th century. He also was a licensing maverick who lent his name to thousands of products from wristwatches and stockings to belts and bedsheets. During the brand’s heyday in the 1970s and ’80s, his products were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide. Cardin used his fabulous wealth to snap up top-notch properties in Paris, including the restaurant Maxim’s.