Stocks lose…Relief struggle…Rail safety improvement

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up an early gain and closed modestly lower on Wall Street, giving the S&P its first loss in four days. The 0.2% fall came a day after major indexes had notched their latest all-time highs. The market had started the day higher after President Donald Trump signed into law the $900 billion coronavirus economic relief package. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. Even with its 1.8% loss Tuesday, the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is still on track for a gain of 7.7% this month, more than twice that of the S&P. The Dow fell 72 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked Democrats’ push to immediately bring President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote. The GOP leader said the Senate would “begin a process” to address the issue. But the next steps are highly uncertain. Trump has been pushing to more than triple the $600 payments approved by Congress. The House approved the larger checks, but the issue divides Republicans.

UNDATED (AP) — American Airlines flew a commercial flight using a Boeing 737 Max, the first one in U.S. skies since Max planes were grounded after two deadly crashes. An airline spokesman said American flight 718 on Tuesday left Miami International Airport with about 100 passengers. It landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that Boeing made to an automated flight-control system implicated in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in all. In both crashes, the system pushed the nose down repeatedly based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.

PARIS (AP) — The French Health Minister says authorities are planning to extend the night curfew in regions where the coronavirus is circulating more near its borders. The extended curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., will start on Jan. 2 where it’s needed. he says. In other regions, the curfew in place since mid-December will be maintained from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Restaurants and bars will remain closed at least until Jan. 20.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators say the railroad industry has installed an automatic braking system on nearly 58,000 miles of track where it is required ahead of a yearend deadline. Federal Railroad Administration chief Ronald Batory said Tuesday that railroads worked together over the past 12 years to develop and install the long-awaited technology known as positive train control. The roughly $15 billion braking system is aimed at reducing human error by automatically stopping trains in certain situations.