Stocks eke out gain, McConnell shuts door on $2,000 relief

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes at or near record highs. The S&P added 0.1% today, keeping it just below the all-time high it reached on Monday, and the Dow notched another record. Small-company stocks again outpaced their larger rivals by a large margin, as they have been doing all month. Investors were also encouraged to see that Britain had authorized a coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca which is easier to transport than others. Ahead of the final day of trading in 2020, the S&P is up 15.5% this year, while the Nasdaq is up 43.4%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shut the door on President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks. The Republican leader says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid and he’s blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote. McConnell is unwilling to budge, despite political pressure from Trump and even some fellow GOP senators. Trump wants the recently approved $600 checks increased threefold. But McConnell is dismissing the idea of “survival checks,” saying the money would go to plenty of American households that don’t need it. McConnell’s refusal to act means Trump’s demand for more aid is all but dead.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart apologized today for a tweet that called Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley a sore loser for contesting President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election. The now deleted tweet, “Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser,” was mistakenly sent by a member of Walmart’s social media team who meant to publish it on their personal account, the company said. The hashtag #BoycottWalmart began to trend on Twitter shortly after it appeared on the company’s official Twitter account. The tweet was a response to Hawley’s announcement that he plans to raise objections next week when Congress meets to affirm Biden’s victory. The objections won’t alter the election results, but it could delay the certification of Biden’s win.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ticketmaster has agreed to pay a $10 million fine to avoid criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival. A judge signed off on the deal on Wednesday in federal court in New York City. The concert ticket seller had been facing conspiracy to commit hacking and other charges involving a Brooklyn-based company called Songkick. Ticketmaster said in a statement today that there were only two employees suspected in the scheme.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union top officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping have concluded a long-awaited business investment deal with the potential to annoy the new American administration. The EU hopes the agreement, known as CAI, will help correct an imbalance in market access and create new investment opportunities for European companies in China by ensuring they can compete on an equal footing when operating in the country. But it may cause tension with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden only weeks after the EU proposed a trans-Atlantic dialogue to address “the strategic challenge presented by China’s growing international assertiveness.”