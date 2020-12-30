Stocks open broadly higher as trading for 2020 winds down

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher in morning trading on Wall Street, putting the market back on a positive footing following a modest pullback yesterday. The S&P 500 is hovering around its record high. Technology stocks are leading the gains. Small-company stocks again outpaced their larger rivals, as they have been doing all month. That’s a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Investors were encouraged to see that Britain had authorized a coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca which is easier to handle than others.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined again last month, but was still a record high for November, traditionally the beginning of the seasonal slowdown in the real estate market. The National Association of Realtors says its index of pending sales fell 2.6% to 125.7 in November, down from October’s revised reading of 129.1. Contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months, so today’s report may preview what could be a strong winter for the housing market. Contract signings are still 16.4% ahead of where they were last year.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s House of Commons has voted resoundingly to approve a trade deal with the European Union, paving the way for an orderly break with the bloc that will finally complete the U.K.’s years-long Brexit journey. With just a day to spare, lawmakers voted 521 to 73 today to approve the agreement sealed between the U.K. government and the EU last week. It will become British law once is passes through the unelected House of Lords later Wednesday and gets formal royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II. The U.K. left the EU almost a year ago but remained within the bloc’s economic embrace during a transition period that ends tomorrow at midnight Brussels time.

LONDON (AP) — Britain has authorized an easy-to-handle coronavirus vaccine and decided to stretch out the time between doses to allow more people to get some level of protection faster as infections surge. The first greenlight for the shot dubbed the “vaccine for the world” has brought a measure of hope that the pandemic could be brought under control. The vaccine developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca is expected to be relied on in many countries because of its low cost and the fact that it can be kept in refrigerators rather than at the ultra-cold or freezer temperatures some other vaccines require.

LONDON (AP) — The British government has extended its toughest coronavirus restrictions to three-quarters of England’s population, saying a fast-spreading variant of the virus has reached most of the country. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government’s top infection-warning level, Tier 4, will be expanded beyond London and the southeast to cover large swaths of central, northern and southwest England. Under Tier 4, people are advised to stay home, mixing of households is banned, nonessential shops are shut and restaurants and bars can only offer takeout.