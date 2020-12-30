Stocks rise as year’s end nears

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, putting the market back on a positive footing after yesterday’s modest pullback. The S&P 500 is hovering around its record high. Technology stocks are leading the gains. Small-company stocks again outpaced their larger rivals, as they have been doing all month. That’s a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Investors were encouraged to see that Britain had authorized a coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca which is easier to handle than others.

LONDON (AP) — Britain has become the first country to authorize AstraZeneca’s inexpensive, easy-to-handle COVID-19 vaccine. Today’s move offers Britain another weapon against the virus amid a resurgence so severe that the government extended lockdowns to three-quarters of England’s population. The country also changed course by deciding to dispense the first dose of its vaccines to as many people as possible right away, to give them at least some protection. Until now, authorities have been holding large amounts of vaccine in reserve, to make sure those who receive the first dose get the required second one on time.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks is all but dead in the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing an alternative approach of loading up the bill with other White House priorities that appears destined to fail. With Republicans deeply divided over providing more aid, McConnell is trying to provide an offramp for GOP senators to avoid a tough vote. The stonewalling has drawn criticism from all corners — Trump, Democrats and leading Republicans. But McConnell is unmoved. His new bill includes the formation of a commission to investigate the 2020 election as well as a complicated repeal of big tech liability protections. It does not have enough widespread support to pass.

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. is banning all shipments of palm oil from one of the world’s biggest producers after finding indicators of forced labor and other abuses on plantations feeding into the supply chains of some of America’s most famous food and cosmetic companies. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade said the order against the Malaysian-owned company (Sime Darby Plantation Berhad) follows a months-long investigation by the agency. It uncovered indications of abuses against workers that included physical and sexual violence, restriction of movement, intimidation and threats, debt bondage, withholding of wages and excessive overtime. It said some of the problems appeared to be systemic.

ROSS, Calif. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is coming home to roost in America’s backyards. Forced to hunker down at home, more people are setting up coops and raising their own chickens, which provide an earthy hobby, animal companionship and a steady supply of fresh eggs. Amateur chicken-keeping has been growing in popularity in recent years as people become more focused on environmental sustainability and the food they eat. The pandemic has accelerated those trends, prompting more people to take the leap into poultry parenthood. Businesses that sell chicks, coops and other supplies say they’ve seen a surge in demand since the pandemic took hold.