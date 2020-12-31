Stocks meander on final trading day of 2020

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses on the last day of 2020, a year that saw a breathtaking nosedive in markets in the spring as the coronavirus took hold, followed by steady gains in the months that followed. The benchmark S&P 500 index was mostly unchanged in afternoon trading. It’s still on track for a gain of more than 15% for the year, or 17% including dividends. Several overseas markets were closed for holidays, and U.S. markets will be closed tomorrow for New Year’s Day.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. farmers are expected to end the year with higher profits than last year and the best net farm income in seven years thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest farm income forecast. Farmer challenges in 2020 included the impact of trade disputes, drought and wind damage, and low prices for corn, cotton, wheat, chicken, cattle and hogs. Farm cash receipts are forecast to be the lowest in more than a decade. But farmers are expected to receive $46.5 billion from the U.S. government. That’s the largest direct-to-farm payment ever. It lifts net farm income to $119.6 billion. And that’s the highest profitability since 2013.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is ending a chaotic session like few others. It started with the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, was riven by impeachment and a pandemic, and now closes with a rare rebuff by Republicans of President Donald Trump. GOP senators are ignoring the outgoing president’s demand to increase the $600 COVID-19 aid checks to $2,000. They are poised to override his veto of a major defense bill. Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is trying to bridge the divide. He says Congress could try again to approve bigger COVID aid checks after the new session opens Sunday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid, for now.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado plans to ease public health restrictions for places like restaurants and gyms in the much of the state starting next week. Gov. Jared Polis announced the change on social media late yesterday, citing sustained improvement in the state’s COVID-19 data, including intensive care units operating below capacity. He says he is asking the state health department to move counties with level red restrictions, including Denver and the rest of the populated Front Range region, to level orange starting on Monday. The announcement came a day after Colorado said it had confirmed the first case of a new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Failing to recall vehicles quickly enough could cost Daimler Trucks up to $30 million in fines and other costs. In penalties announced today, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Daimler also failed to comply with other reporting requirements. They include an upfront fine of $10 million, another $5 million the automaker must spend on safety enhancements and a deferred $15 million penalty, which may or may not have to be paid. The order stems from several recalls between 2017 and 2018. Daimler said there have been no known accidents or injuries related to what it called “voluntary recalls.” Daimler sad it appreciates the opportunity to resolve this matter.