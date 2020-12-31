World markets mixed…$2,000 checks are all but a bust

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — Trading in Tokyo was closed today for the New Year’s holidays. Other markets in Asia and in Europe are mixed. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.5%. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.5%. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 0.3% higher. The Shanghai Composite gained 1.7%. Wall Street is set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.1% and S&P 500 futures down nearly 0.2%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says “if specific, struggling households still need more help,” then the Senate will consider “smart targeted aid.” But McConnell has all but shut the door on $2000 COVID-19 relief checks. President Donald Trump wanted the recent $600 in aid increased threefold. McConnell said $2000 checks would have gone to plenty of American households that just don’t need it.

BEIJING (AP) — China has approved its first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine for general use, marking the addition of another vaccine as the virus surges back around the world. The two-dose vaccine from state-owned Sinopharm is the first approved in China. The go-ahead comes shortly after the country launched a program to vaccinate 50 million people before the Lunar New Year holiday in February. Sinopharm says preliminary data from last-stage trials showed the vaccine to be 79.3% effective.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s market regulator has fined three e-commerce outlets on charges of misreporting prices and other offenses. China’s leaders are working to tighten official control over the booming industry and say enforcing anti-monopoly rules is a priority. The market regulator said JD.com, Alibaba’s Tmall and Vipshop E-Commerce Ltd. also engaged in “false promotions” and misreported discounts during the Singles Day shopping period. Customers complained they misrepresented prices, discounts, sale periods and other information about goods ranging from athletic shoes to Thai rice. Each was fined $76,000 and has 60 days to appeal.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s highest court has revoked media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s bail after prosecutors succeeded in asking the judges to send him back to detention. Lai had been granted bail on Dec. 23 after three weeks in custody on charges of fraud and endangering national security. His appeal hearing is set for February. The court says it was reasonably arguable that the previous judge’s decision was erroneous and that the order of granting bail was invalid. Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. This week, state-owned newspaper People’s Daily criticized the court for granting bail to Lai, calling him extremely dangerous.