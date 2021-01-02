Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate wrapped up a rare New Year’s Day session Friday with Republicans rejecting President Donald Trump’s demand for $2,000 COVID-19 aid checks. They also overrode his veto of a sweeping defense bill. Together, it was an unusual one-two rebuke at the end of a chaotic Congress. Democrats vowed to try again to approve more COVID-19 aid when the new Congress convenes Sunday. Trump lashed out at GOP leaders, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid, for now. Smaller $600 checks are being mailed to households.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump vetoed a bill Friday that would have gradually ended the use of large-mesh drift gillnets deployed exclusively in federal waters off the coast of California, saying such legislation would increase reliance on imported seafood and worsen a multibillion-dollar seafood trade deficit. In his veto message to the Senate, Trump said the legislation would “not achieve its purported conservation benefits.” The bill was sponsored by Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Republican West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Feinstein says Trump’s veto ensures that “more whales, dolphins, sea turtles and other marine species will be needlessly killed.”

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will take necessary countermeasures in response to the New York Stock Exchange’s announcement this week that it will delist three major Chinese telecoms, in the latest flare-up of tensions between Beijing and Washington. A spokesperson for the Chinese Commerce Ministry made the comment in a statement Saturday. The ministry did not offer details on which companies could be affected or what the measures might be. China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. will be delisted from the stock exchange. The exchange will suspend trading of the companies sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11.

DETROIT (AP) — The leader of Delta Air Lines is telling workers that he expects some recovery from the coronavirus travel downturn by the spring. CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a New Year’s Day memo to employees that he expects 2021 to start with travel deeply depressed like last year. But as vaccines become more widely available, he expects a turning point, especially in business travel. He says Delta should generate positive cash flow by the spring. Bastian wrote that there is uncertainty over what travel demand will look like once people are vaccinated. He says Delta must be nimble and ready for change.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla’s annual sales rose 36%, but the electric car company came short of its annual goal to deliver 500,000 vehicles. The company said Saturday that it delivered 499,500 for the year, including 180,570 SUVs and sedans for the October through December period. CEO Elon Musk set a goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and Tesla stuck to that goal even though the virus forced its only U.S. assembly plant to close for several weeks in the spring. In the first nine months of the year, Tesla reported that it delivered just over 318,000 vehicles worldwide, including a record 139,300 in the third quarter. To reach a half million, Tesla would have had to shatter the record and deliver 181,650 vehicles from October through December.