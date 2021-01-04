British lockdown…EU vaccination delay…Google union

Biz/Tech

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new version of the coronavirus. Johnson said people must stay at home again, as they were ordered to do so in the first wave of the pandemic in March, this time because the new virus variant was spreading in a “frustrating and alarming” way. He said Monday that hospitals are under more pressure from COVID than at any time since the start of the pandemic.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has defended its coronavirus vaccination strategy amid growing criticism from member nations about the slow rollout of COVID-19 shots across the region with 450 million inhabitants. Vaccination programs in the 27-nation bloc have gotten off to a slow start and some EU members have been quick to blame the EU’s executive arm for a perceived failure of delivering the right amount of doses. The EU blames “production capacity.” The says it has signed vaccine contracts to get access to 2 billion doses.

UNDATED (AP) — Slack, the messaging service used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year’s holiday. It’s the latest tech glitch to show how disruptive technical difficulties can be when millions of people are depending on just a few services to work and go to school from home during the pandemic. The company stopped releasing its daily user count after topping 12 million last year. The outage affected service in the U.S., Germany, India, the U.K., Japan and elsewhere.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is replacing its longtime U.S. sales and marketing chief. The company says Mark LaNeve is leaving to pursue the next chapter of his professional life. He’ll be replaced as vice president of sales in the U.S. and Canada by 25-year company veteran Andrew Frick, who now is director of U.S. sales. The 61-year-old LaNeve was a former marketing chief at General Motors. Ford says Frick has extensive experience across Ford and Lincoln brands. Ford sales were down 17.5% through October due largely to springtime factory shutdowns to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — A group of Google engineers announced say they have formed a union, creating a rare foothold for the labor movement in the tech industry. About 225 employees at Google and its parent company Alphabet are the first dues-paying members of the Alphabet Workers Union. They represent a fraction of Alphabet’s workforce, far short of the threshold needed to get formal recognition as a collective bargaining group in the U.S. But its members say they want more of a voice not just on wages, benefits and protections against discrimination and harassment but also broader ethical questions about how Google pursues its business ventures