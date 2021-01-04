Stocks fall…Slack outage…Haven shuts down

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are falling as big swings return to Wall Street at the onset of a year where the dominant expectation is for a powerful economic rebound to sweep the world. The S&P 500 was 1.7% lower in afternoon trading after earlier dropping as much as 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell from its record set last week. Coronavirus cases keep climbing at frightening rates around the world, threatening to bring more lockdown orders that would punish the economy.

UNDATED (AP) — Slack, the messaging service used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year’s holiday. It’s the latest tech glitch to show how disruptive technical difficulties can be when millions of people are depending on just a few services to work and go to school from home during the pandemic. The outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern and service was disrupted in the U.S., Germany, India, the U.K., Japan and elsewhere.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A health care venture created by three corporate giants to attack soaring care costs will shutter only a couple years after launching. A company spokeswoman said Monday that Haven will end operations in February. The venture was formed in 2018 by Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway. The representative gave no reason for the move. The independent company was created to focus on improving care delivered to employees of those businesses while doing a better job managing the expense.

MILAN (AP) — Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot have voted to merge the U.S.-Italian and French carmakers to create world’s 4th-largest auto company. The merger is built on the promise of cost savings in the capital-hungry industry. But what remains to be seen is if the long-sought tie-up will be able to preserve jobs and heritage brands in a global market still suffering the shakeout from the pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — A group of Google engineers say they have formed a union, creating a rare foothold for the labor movement in the tech industry. About 225 employees at Google and its parent company Alphabet are the first dues-paying members of the Alphabet Workers Union. They represent a fraction of Alphabet’s workforce, far short of the threshold needed to get formal recognition as a collective bargaining group in the U.S.