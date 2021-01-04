US stocks lower…UK uses AstraZeneca vaccine

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are down broadly this morning, as trading gets underway for a year where the dominant expectation is that a powerful economic rebound will sweep the world. At 10:53 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 is down 37 points, to 3,720. The Dow is down 390 points, to 30,217. And the Nasdaq is down 83 points, to 12,805.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spending on U.S. construction projects increased 0.9% in November as strength in home building offset weakness in other parts of the construction industry. The Commerce Department said Monday that the November gain followed a bigger 1.6% rise in October and left construction spending up 4.4% through the first 11 months of 2020. For November, spending on residential construction rose 1.2% with single-family construction surging 5.1% while apartment construction was flat. Record low mortgage rates have spurred strong demand for housing even as a global pandemic resulted in widespread lock downs for many parts of the economy.

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has became the first country in the world to start using the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca. It is ramping up a nationwide vaccination program as rising infection rates are putting an unprecedented strain on British hospitals. The U.K. is in the midst of an acute outbreak, recording more than 50,000 new coronavirus infections a day over the past six days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says tougher restrictions will be announced soon as Britain struggles to control a new, more contagious virus variant.

PARIS (AP) — France’s cautious approach to its virus vaccine rollout appears to have backfired. Only about 500 people were vaccinated in the first week, rekindling anger over the government’s handling of the pandemic. President Emmanuel Macron is holding a special meeting with top government officials today to address the vaccine strategy and other virus developments. The slow rollout was blamed on mismanagement and staffing shortages during end-of-year vacations. It was also attributed to a complex consent policy designed to accommodate broad vaccine skepticism among the French public. Doctors and opposition politicians pleaded today for speedier access to vaccines.

UNDATED (AP) — Brookfield Asset Management is paying $5.9 billion to buy the remaining units of its real estate division that it doesn’t already own and take it private. Brookfield Property Partners unitholders can choose $16.50 in cash per unit, 0.40 Brookfield Class A shares, or 0.66 of Brookfield Property preferred units with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit.