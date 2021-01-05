Ground gained…Russians blamed…Bird law debate

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks have closed higher, regaining their footing a day after suffering their worst loss in months amid the worsening pandemic and potentially market-moving Senate elections. The S&P was 0.7% higher in afternoon trading, and the majority of big stocks in the index were rising. Oil producers led the way as crude prices strengthened. The market’s moves were tenuous, though. The S&P at one point lost all of an early-morning rise even after a report showed U.S. manufacturing grew last month at its strongest pace since 2018. The Dow Jones gained 167.71 points, or 0.6%, to 30,391.60. The S&P rose 26.21 points to 3,726.86. The Nasdaq up 120.51 points, or 1%, to 12,818.96.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top national security agencies are confirming in a rare joint statement that Russia was likely responsible for a massive hack of U.S. government departments and corporations, rejecting President Donald Trump’s claim that China might be to blame. The statement represents the U.S. government’s first formal attempt to assign responsibility for the breaches at multiple agencies and to assign a possible motive for the operation. It says the hacks appeared to be intended for “intelligence-gathering,” suggesting the evidence so far pointed to a Russian spying effort.

AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Gulf Arab leaders signed a declaration to ease a rift with Qatar, following Saudi Arabia’s decision to end a 3 1/2-year embargo of the tiny energy-rich country that deeply divided regional U.S. security allies and frayed social ties across the Arabian Peninsula. Saudi Arabia also said it was restoring full diplomatic relations with Qatar, although it was not clear how soon the step would be followed by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt. Those countries had joined the Saudis in isolating Qatar in 2017.

LACEY, N.J. (AP) — The company that’s in the process of mothballing one of the nation’s oldest nuclear power plants says it is interested in building a new next-generation nuclear reactor at the same site in New Jersey. Holtec International last month received $116 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to complete research and development work on a modern nuclear reactor that could be built at the site of the former Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station in the Forked River section of Lacey Township. The Camden company proposes building a new, smaller reactor, which would be a nationwide demonstration project, but has not yet formally applied for permission to do so.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) —The Trump administration has finalized changes to a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species, despite warnings that billions of birds could die as a result. A federal judge in August had blocked the administration’s prior attempt to change how the Migratory Bird Treaty Act is enforced. But urged on by industry groups, the Trump administration has remained adamant that the act has been wielded inappropriately for decades to penalize companies when birds land in oil pits or collide with power lines. More than 1,000 species are covered under the law. Conservationists said they’ll push President-elect Joe Biden to reverse Tuesday’s move by Trump’s Interior Department.