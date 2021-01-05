Stocks gain…Factories grow at fast pace…Third lockdown

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are pushing higher, recovering some of their sharp losses from the day before. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher, a day after the worsening pandemic and potentially market-moving Senate elections sent the index tumbling 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also climbed. In a reversal of the day before, gains were widespread across the market. Roughly four out of five stocks in the S&P 500 were rising, with oil producers leading the way as crude prices strengthened. European stock indexes were mixed, while Asian markets mostly rose.

WASHINGTON (AP) — American factories grew in December at the fastest pace in more than two years as manufacturing continued to fare better during the pandemic than the battered services sector. The Institute for Supply Management reports that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to 60.7% last month, the highest reading since it stood at 60.8 in August 2018. The activity gauge was up 3.2 percentage points from a November level of 57.5. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector. The U.S. economy collapsed from April through June but since that time manufacturing has posted solid gains.

LONDON (AP) — England is entering a third national lockdown that will last at least six weeks, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals around the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tough new stay-at-home order for England until at least mid-February to combat a new, more contagious coronavirus variant. The lockdown takes effect at midnight. Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon also imposed a lockdown that began today. The two leaders said the lockdowns were needed to protect the National Health Service from becoming overwhelmed. Hospitals in England are treating 26,626 coronavirus patients, 40% more than during the first peak in April.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it has bought 11 jets from Delta and WestJet airlines to boost its growing delivery network and get orders to shoppers faster. The company said it’s the first time it purchased planes for its delivery network. Over the past couple of years Amazon has been leasing planes to build its fleet. Seattle-based Amazon has been working to deliver most of its packages itself and rely less on UPS, the U.S. Postal Service and other carriers. Amazon said the 11 planes, all of which are Boeing 767-300s, will be converted to hold cargo instead of passengers. Amazon declined to say how much it is paying for the planes.

AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Gulf Arab leaders have signed a declaration in Saudi Arabia to mark a new page in relations following the kingdom’s decision to end its 3 1/2-year embargo of Qatar. The Saudi decision to open its borders and airspace to Qatar was the first major step toward ending the diplomatic crisis that has deeply divided U.S. defense partners. The gathering was a diplomatic breakthrough following a final push at mediation by the outgoing Trump administration and Kuwait. It was unclear what significant concessions Qatar had made.