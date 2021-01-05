Stocks wobble…Misdirected cash…German lockdown extended

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses, a day after dropping to their worst loss in months amid the worsening pandemic and potentially market-moving Senate elections. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in afternoon trading, and the majority of big stocks in the index were rising. Oil producers led the way as crude prices strengthened. The market’s moves are tenuous, though. The S&P 500 at one point lost all of an early-morning rise even after a report showed U.S. manufacturing grew last month at its strongest pace since 2018.

UNDATED (AP) — A number of taxpayers who use tax preparation services, such as H&R Block and TurboTax, say their second relief payments were sent to the incorrect bank account. The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing the Economic Impact Payments last week. The payments of $600 for each eligible adult and dependent sent via direct deposit were largely available on Monday. Some payments are also being sent via paper check or debit cards during January. However, many people who paid their tax preparation fees with their refund said that their relief payments were sent to an account they did not recognize.

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she has agreed with state governors to extend the country’s current lockdown by three weeks until Jan. 31. Merkel said they also are tightening curbs on social contacts, in line with measures imposed at the beginning of the pandemic in March. And they called for new restrictions on movement for people living in areas with particularly high infection rates. Tuesday’s decision came as new coronavirus cases and deaths are running at stubbornly high levels.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has finalized changes to a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species, despite warnings that billions of birds could die as a result. A U.S. District Court judge in August had blocked the administration’s prior attempt to change how the Migratory Bird Treaty Act is enforced. But urged on by industry groups, the Trump administration has remained adamant that the act has been wielded inappropriately for decades to penalize companies when birds land in oil pits or collide with power lines. Conservationists said they’ll push President-elect Joe Biden to reverse Tuesday’s move by Trump’s Interior Department.

DALLAS (AP) — Time is running out for emotional-support animals on airline flights. American Airlines says it will ban companion animals gradually by Feb. 1. As required by federal rules, passengers with a trained service dog will still be allowed to bring the dog on board at no extra charge. But owners of other pets, including untrained companion animals, will have to pay a fee. They’ll also have to put their animal in the cargo hold or a kennel that fits underneath a seat in the cabin — no more letting pets sit at their owner’s feet.