Most stocks rally, yields rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is piling into stocks of smaller companies, banks and other businesses that would be winners if Washington can prop up the economy with another dose of financial support amid rising expectations that Democrats may take control of Washington. Most stocks across Wall Street rose after Democrats won one of the two runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate. The second runoff is still too early to call, and the S&P 500 was up 1.4% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 10-year Treasury topped 1% for the first time since March.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says about 3 percent of its email accounts could be compromised as part of a massive breach of federal government agencies that U.S. officials have linked to Russia. No classified systems are believed to have been affected, according to a statement from Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi. The statement did not identify whom the potentially compromised email accounts may belong to. And it’s not immediately clear whether the intrusion at the Justice Department and other agencies included access to data other than email because Microsoft’s Office 365 includes multiple document-sharing and collaborative components.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar (AY’-zahr) says the government will begin allowing more drugstores to give shots to speed coronavirus vaccinations. Pharmacies from 19 chains had been on standby. Azar says allowing them to help with vaccinations would ease pressure on hospitals that have been the main vaccine providers. Pharmacies would need to follow state plans for who gets in line first, and governors would decide how to divide supplies between the drugstores and other sites. Azar says if health workers aren’t lining up fast enough, it’s OK to mix in other priority groups. The drugstore program is in addition to work by CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff. Azar says eventually more than 40,000 pharmacy locations will be involved

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say they have reports of at least 29 people developing severe allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccines, but they stress that the risk for most people is low. The CDC released its latest count of side effects suffered by more than 5.3 million people who have been vaccinated. The 29 had suffered anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction that can be controlled through an epinephrine injection. That’s a rate of about 5.5 cases per million people, which is roughly four times higher than the rate seen in a study of people who got flu shots. The CDC says anyone who has a severe reaction to a first dose should not get a second dose of the vaccine.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has announced $2 billion in loans and grants to secure affordable housing in three U.S. cities where it has major operations, including a Seattle suburb where the online retailer employs at least 5,000 workers. The Seattle Times reports that Amazon said it would give $185.5 million to the King County Housing Authority to help buy affordable apartments and keep the rents low. The authority is expected to pair that with bond funding to fund its recent purchase of three Bellevue apartment buildings. Other tech companies, like Microsoft, have invested large sums to boost affordable housing, following years of complaints that they have worsened inequality by pushing housing prices higher.