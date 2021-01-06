Small stocks up, Big Tech down

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks of smaller companies are jumping in early Wall Street trading while Big Tech slumps, as investors jockey to find the winners and losers amid rising expectations that Democrats may take control of Washington. Trading across Wall Street was jumbled after Democrats won one of the two runoff elections to determine which party controls the Senate. The second runoff was still too early to call. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% after earlier flipping between losses and gains. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1% for the first time since March, as some areas of the market leaped on expectations for increased help for the economy from Washington.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Stock Exchange has reinstated plans to delist shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order from President Donald Trump. The exchange said initially said on Jan. 1 that it would remove China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., only to withdraw the decision Monday. Trump’s order bars Americans from investing in securities issued by companies deemed to be linked to the Chinese military. In a statement today, the NYSE says it reversed course “following new specific guidance.” Trading in the companies will be suspended after markets close Jan. 11.

UNDATED (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance will sell its pharmaceutical wholesale business to AmerisourceBergen in $6.5 billion cash and stock deal. Pharmaceutical wholesalers essentially act as middlemen, purchasing drugs from manufacturers and then distributing them to customers like drugstore chains. Walgreens says it will now have the flexibility to invest in and focus on its retail business which, like others, has been rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the deal announced today, AmerisourceBergen will pay nearly $6.3 billion in cash and two million shares of its common stock for Walgreens’ Alliance Healthcare business.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s medicines agency has given the green light to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent. The approval recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee, which must be rubberstamped by the EU’s executive commission, comes amid high rates of infections in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.

LONDON (AP) — British regulators are investigating graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm Holdings over concerns about its effect on competition. The Competition and Markets Authority says it will look into the deal’s effect on how Arm treats Nvidia’s rivals. The watchdog says it will examine whether the deal will give Arm “an incentive to withdraw, raise prices or reduce the quality” of its services to Nvidia’s chipmaking competitors. California-based Nvidia said last year it was buying U.K.-based Arm Holdings from Japan’s technology giant Softbank. The deal raised concerns that Arm would abandon its neutral business model of licensing its chip designs to hundreds of tech companies, including many of Nvidia’s rivals.