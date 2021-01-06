Stocks rally, Justice, Federal court system compromised

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied today on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, although the enthusiasm was dampened by chaotic scenes in Washington as pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol. The S&P rose 0.6%, giving up much of an earlier rally, while the Dow closed at a record high. Small-company stocks did especially well as investors ploughed money into businesses that would be winners if Democrats can pump even more financial stimulus into the economy amid rising expectations that the GOP may lose control of Washington. The yield on the 10-year Treasury topped 1% for the first time since March.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and federal court system have disclosed they were compromised as part of a massive breach of federal government agencies that U.S. officials have linked to Russia. Justice said Microsoft email accounts were breached but no classified systems were believed affected. Separately, federal courts across the nation were informed that their case management system was breached, potentially giving the hackers access to sealed court documents. On Tuesday, the government said fewer than 10 federal government agencies have so far been identified as having been hacked. Security experts warn that U.S. investigations may have only scratched the surface of the breach.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials last month supported providing advance notice before the central bank makes changes to its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. The minutes of those discussions released today show wide support for adding language to the Fed’s policy statement to indicate that the purchases would continue “until substantial further progress” has been made toward the central bank’s maximum employment and price stability goals. The central bank is making the monthly bond buys to provide further help to an economy struggling to emerge from a pandemic-induced recession that has seen the loss of millions of jobs.

UNDATED (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance will sell its pharmaceutical wholesale business to AmerisourceBergen in a $6.5 billion cash and stock deal. Pharmaceutical wholesalers essentially act as middlemen, purchasing drugs from manufacturers and then distributing them to customers like drugstore chains. Walgreens says it will now have the flexibility to invest in and focus on its retail business which, like others, has been rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the deal, AmerisourceBergen will pay nearly $6.3 billion in cash and two million shares of its common stock for Walgreens’ Alliance Healthcare business.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New York’s governor has done an about-face and now embraces mobile sports betting as a way to deal with financial losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement came as a company that tracks gambling legislation and performance predicted that revenue from legal sports betting could reach $3.1 billion in 2021 and as much as $10 billion within five years. VIXIO GamblingCompliance predicts that at least six and as many as 14 additional states will legalize or expand sports betting in 2021. That fits with projections by numerous analysts that nearly half the country may have legalized sports betting by the end of this year.