Most global shares higher…CureVac links up with Bayer

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Global shares have risen after Congress certified Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral college victory following unprecedented chaos when supporters of President Donald Trump ran rampant through the U.S. Capitol. In early trading, Germany’s DAX climbed 0.3%, while the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.4%. In London, the FTSE 100 fell 0.4%. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo closed 1.6% higher. The Shanghai Composite index surged 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.1% but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.2%. On Wall Street, Dow and S&P futures are higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has for the firs time formally acknowledged his election loss. He issued a statement over night, saying there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” now that Congress has concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Trump still says he totally disagrees with the outcome of the election, and claims falsely that the facts bear him out.

UNDATED (AP) — Investors expect that Democratic control of both houses of Congress will raise the potential for increased spending on infrastructure and more aggressive action to fight the pandemic under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. With pandemic restrictions being reinstated in many places as coronavirus caseloads rise amid faltering rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines, economists and investors have been clamoring for more economic aid for Americans and businesses. A strong U.S. economy is needed to help drive a global recovery from the worst downturn in decades.

BERLIN (AP) — A German company that is in the advanced stages of producing a vaccine against COVID-19 is linking up with pharmaceutical giant Bayer to help develop and distribute the product. CureVac said last month that it expects first results by the end of March from its phase 3 clinical study of the mRNA-based vaccine candidate called CVnCoV. CureVac began development last January. A statement from the company and Germany-based Bayer says that Bayer “will support the further development, supply and key territory operations” for the vaccine.

UNDATED (AP) — In an unprecedented step, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the integrity of the election. Twitter, which locked Trump’s account for 12 hours, also threatened him with a permanent ban if he breaks the rules again. Facebook and Instagram blocked Trump from being able to post for 24 hours. The two platforms, as well as YouTube, had already removed a short video Trump posted Wednesday in which he urged supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to “go home” while at the same repeating false attacks about the presidential election.