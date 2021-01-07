Stocks rally…Facebook blocks Trump…Chao resigns

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying toward record highs again on expectations that the Democratic sweep of Washington means more stimulus is likely on the way for the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher in the first trading after Congress confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election and Jon Ossoff was declared the winner of a Georgia runoff election, tipping control of the Senate to Democrats. Investors and analysts are anticipating Congress will try to deliver $2,000 checks to most Americans, increase spending on infrastructure and take other measures to nurse the economy amid the worsening pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook and Instagram are silencing Donald Trump’s social media accounts for the rest of his presidency in response to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to use the platform is too great; his account could be locked indefinitely. The move is a reminder of the enormous power that social-media platforms can wield when they choose. Twitter also temporarily locked President Donald Trump’s accounts yesterday after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the integrity of the election.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest-ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol. Chao, who is married to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, says the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.” She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOOT’-eh-jehj).

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has picked Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to lead the Commerce Department, helping set trade policy and looking to promote U.S. opportunities for growth domestically and overseas. Raimondo, a former venture capitalist, is in her second term as governor and previously served as state treasurer. Her name had been floated for Biden’s health secretary, though she said last month she would be staying in Rhode Island and continuing to focus on the coronavirus pandemic. Her nomination, which was confirmed by a person familiar with the decision, will need to be approved by the Senate.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates have declined to new record lows in the first week of 2021. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to 2.65% from 2.67% from last week. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans ticked down to 2.16% from 2.17%. Mortgage rates are expected to rise modestly this year as economic factors shift, according to Freddie Mac’s chief economist.