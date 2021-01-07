Stocks rally to more highs, Boeing’s $2.5 billion settlement

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied to more record highs as investors hope the Democratic sweep of Washington means more stimulus is on the way for the economy. The S&P rose 1.5% after Congress confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election and Jon Ossoff was declared the winner of a Georgia runoff election, tipping control of the Senate to Democrats. Investors and analysts are anticipating Congress will try to deliver $2,000 checks to most Americans, increase spending on infrastructure and take other measures to nurse the economy amid the worsening pandemic. Treasury yields continued to climb.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner. The Justice Department announced the settlement today, nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all. Boeing is agreeing to pay money for crash victims’ families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine. The 737 Max entered service in 2017. The first crash occurred in October 2018 in Indonesia, and a second occurred five months later in Ethiopia. In both cases, an automated system pushed the noses of the planes down, and pilots were unable to regain control.

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Treasury and IRS have sent out the bulk of the second economic impact payments, which are intended to provide some relief to Americans. However, frustration is high among millions of people who did not receive payments yet and must wait for the mail or file their taxes before they receive it. The payments, worth $600 per eligible adult and dependent, are being distributed by direct deposit, paper checks and debit cards. Those who did not receive a payment or received the wrong amount must file their 2020 taxes to get it.

UNDATED (AP) — After years of treating President Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram are silencing his social media accounts for the rest of his presidency. The move, which many called long overdue following Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is also a reminder of the enormous power that social-media platforms can wield when they choose. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to use the platform is too great; his account could be locked indefinitely. Twitter on Wednesday also temporarily locked President Donald Trump’s accounts after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the integrity of the election.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The new electric sedan from Mercedes will replace the conventional dashboard with a screen that extends almost the width of the car. The MBUX Hyperscreen will use artificial intelligence to learn driver habits and make only what’s needed available so drivers don’t have to scroll through as many menus. For instance, if the driver calls regularly on the way home, the system will suggest a call at the usual time. The CEO of parent company Daimler AG says the new Mercedes EQS model coming later this year will show the company’s skills at digitalization and electrification. The optional screen is also a way to earn digital revenue from subscription services.