Global shares up…Unemployment expected to rise

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are up today on hopes for additional economic stimulus after President-elect Joe Biden takes office. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 added 0.8%, while Germany’s DAX was up nearly 0.9%. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3%. In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi closed nearly 4.0% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2%. Wall Street is set for gains with Dow futures up 0.4% and S&P futures up 0.4%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers likely cut back again on hiring last month — and might even have shed jobs — with the economy under pressure from a resurgent virus that has led many consumers to reduce spending and states and cities to reimpose business restrictions. Economists have forecast that employers added just 105,000 jobs in December. That would mark the sixth straight month that hiring has slowed from the previous month and the lowest job gain since May. It would also leave the economy 9.8 million jobs short of the number it had before the pandemic intensified in March. The unemployment rate is projected to rise from 6.7% to 6.8%, which would be the first increase since April.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Germany’s Health Ministry says European Union regulators have approved doctors drawing up to six doses from each vial of the coronavirus vaccine made by BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. The European Medicines Agency had last month said it was considering a request from the companies to allow more than the permitted five doses to be drawn per vial. The agency confirms its human medicines committee has recommended updating the product information for the vaccine to clarify that each vial contains 6 doses. Health Ministry spokesman Hanno Kautz told reporters in Berlin today that the change would come into effect immediately, boosting available doses of the vaccine by 20%.

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is breathing a sigh of relief after the U.S. indefinitely delayed tariffs on French wine, cosmetics and other goods. The U.S. tariffs were meant to enter in force this week. They were designed as retaliation for a French tax on technology giants like Google and Amazon. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said it suspended the tariffs because it is investigating similar tech taxes from a growing number of other countries, too. France’s finance minister called for a global agreement on taxing online giants instead. It’s among multiple trade disputes that have damaged trans-Atlantic ties in recent years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The presses at the Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky are stopping for good. The newspaper reports parent company Gannett said the newspaper’s printing and packaging facility will close permanently in March. The printing of the newspaper and other production operations will be split between Gannett-owned newspapers in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Indianapolis. The move will result in the loss of 102 jobs. It isn’t expected to impact newspaper delivery. The Courier Journal’s advertising and news teams will remain in Louisville. The March 9 edition of the paper will be the last to be printed in the city.