Stocks higher after rocky day, Consumer borrowing up 4.4%

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off a midday slump and powered higher in the afternoon, bringing major indexes to record highs and leaving the market with solid gains for the first week of the year. The S&P added 0.5%. It rose 1.8% for the week. The Dow and Nasdaq also closed at record highs. Investors are hopeful that the Biden administration will move quickly to push through more badly needed support for American workers and businesses following his inauguration later this month. Treasury yields continued to rise as investors expect increased federal borrowing, more stimulus for the economy and the possibility of higher inflation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer borrowing rose 4.4% in November, its strongest showing in five months. The advance was led by strong gains in auto and student loans, which offset a drop in credit card borrowing. The Federal Reserve said the 4.4% rise represented an increase of $15.3 billion, the best showing since June. Borrowing for autos and student loans increased by $16.1 billion, while borrowing in the category that includes credit cards fell by $786.7 million after a larger $5.5 billion drop in October. The drop in credit card use was an indication that consumers remain cautious about spending amid a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

DETROIT (AP) — A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and Nissan all say they have been hit by the shortage and forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. In many cases, automakers have stopped making slower-selling vehicles in order to divert the chips to hotter segments of the market, including pickup trucks and SUVs. Industry officials say semiconductor companies diverted production to consumer electronics during the worst of the COVID-19 slowdown in auto sales last spring. Now there aren’t enough chips.

NEW YORK (AP) — Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay fines and penalties of about $130 million to avoid a criminal prosecution on charges it participated in a foreign bribery scheme involving Saudi Arabia. Lawyers for the bank waived its right to face an indictment on conspiracy charges Friday during a teleconference in New York City. Deutsche Bank said it had cooperated with federal authorities. The bank’s agreement to avoid prosecution comes in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump. He had a longtime personal business association with the bank.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles has said it will keep using a coronavirus test that federal regulators warned may produce false results while Congress, which has used the same test, is seeking an alternative. The different responses Thursday followed a Food and Drug Administration alert to patients and health care providers that Curative’s test could particularly produce false negatives. Those faulty results pose the biggest risk from a health perspective because people who are erroneously told they don’t have the virus can unknowingly spread it to those around them. The California-based company said it was working to address the FDA’s concerns.