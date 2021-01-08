Stocks tick higher despite weak jobs report

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street, despite a sober reminder of how many jobs the pandemic is destroying. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in early trading. The Dow and other indexes were also adding a bit to their record highs. A much weaker report on the jobs market than economists expected is adding pressure on Washington to deliver more financial support for the economy. With Democrats soon in charge of Washington, Wall Street sees that as increasingly likely.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers shed jobs last month for the first time since April, cutting 140,000 positions. It’s evidence that the economy is faltering as the viral pandemic tightens its grip on consumers and businesses. The unemployment rate stayed at 6.7%, the first time it hasn’t fallen since April. Today’s figures from the Labor Department suggest that employers have rehired roughly all the workers they can afford to after having laid off more than 22 million in the spring — the worst such loss on record. The economy still has 9.9 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic sent it sinking into a deep recession nearly a year ago.

UNDATED (AP) — Millions of business owners are about to get additional help weathering the coronavirus outbreak. The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department are reviving the Paycheck Protection Program five months after its first two rounds of funding ended. Businesses that received loans last year will be able to borrow up to $2 million as long as they have no more than 300 employees and suffered at least a 25% drop in quarterly revenue. First-time borrowers with no more than 500 workers will be able to borrow up to $10 million. The loans, which can be forgiven, will have five-year terms and carry an interest rate of 1%.

UNDATED (AP) — New research suggests the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer (FY’-zur) and BioNTech (by-AHN’-tek) can still work against a mutated coronavirus. Two easier-to-spread new variants of the virus have the world on edge. One was first discovered in Britain, the other in South Africa, but they share a common mutation. Pfizer researchers say laboratory testing shows that mutation doesn’t block the vaccine. But more tests are needed to see if an additional mutation is cause for concern. The preliminary study was posted on an online research site late Thursday and has not been reviewed by other experts.

UNDATED (AP) — The nation’s biggest immunization rollout in history is facing pushback from an unlikely source: health care workers who witnessed COVID-19′s devastation firsthand but are refusing shots in surprising numbers. It is happening in nursing homes and, to a lesser degree, in hospitals. Some employees expressing what experts say are unfounded fears of side effects from vaccines that were developed at record speed. Alarmed by the phenomenon, some administrators have dangled everything from free breakfasts at Waffle House to a raffle for a car to get employees to roll up their sleeves.