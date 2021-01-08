Stocks waver after weaker-than-expected jobs report

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are wavering between small gains and losses following a sober reminder of how many jobs the pandemic is destroying. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading. A weaker-than-expected report on the job market is adding pressure on Washington to deliver more financial support for the economy. With Democrats soon in charge of Washington, Wall Street sees that as increasingly likely. Treasury yields also keep climbing amid expectations for increased federal borrowing, more stimulus for the economy and the possibility of higher inflation.

UNDATED (AP) — State and local governments will be receiving their first infusion of federal money to support vaccination efforts against the coronavirus. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says $3 billion for vaccine efforts should go out to states by Jan. 19, along with $19 billion of additional aid for coronavirus testing and contact tracing. The money comes from legislation passed at the end of last year. Early vaccination rates have lagged behind expectations in some states. The executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers says the federal money should help states boost staffing to distribute the vaccines.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles says it will keep using a coronavirus test that federal regulators warned may produce false results, while Congress, which has used the same test, is seeking an alternative. The different responses follow a Food and Drug Administration alert to patients and health care providers that Curative’s test could particularly produce false negatives. Those faulty results pose the biggest risk from a health perspective because people who are erroneously told they don’t have the virus can unknowingly spread it to those around them. The California-based company said it was working to address the FDA’s concerns.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency has rejected a request to investigate unintended acceleration in Tesla electric vehicles, saying the acceleration was caused by drivers pushing the wrong pedal. Brian Sparks of Berkeley, California, petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in December of 2019 asking for an investigation. At the time the government had 127 owner complaints including 110 crashes and 52 injuries. But the agency says it did not find evidence to support an investigation. It says that in every case with data available, evidence showed the problem was caused by pedal misapplication. The agency says there is no evidence of any fault in Tesla’s accelerator pedal assemblies, motor control systems or brake systems in any of the incidents.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is changing its corporate logo and launching an electric vehicle marketing campaign to reshape its image as clean vehicle company, rather than a builder of gas-powered pickups and SUVs. The 112-year-old Detroit automaker is promising to roll out 30 new battery-powered vehicles globally by the end of 2025. GM says the new campaign will highlight its progressive vision for the future. The company is scrapping its old square blue logo and replacing it with a lower case gm surrounded by rounded corners. GM says it’s the biggest change to its logo since 1964. The ‘m’ in the logo is underlined to look like an electrical plug.