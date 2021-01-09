Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes closed at new highs on Wall Street Friday, leaving the market with solid gains for the first week of the year. For the week, the S&P rose 68.61 points, or 1.8%. The Dow gained 491.49 points, or 1.6%. The Nasdaq climbed 313.69 points, or 2.4%. The Russell 2000 picked up 116.80 points, or 5.9%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten months into America’s coronavirus outbreak, low-income workers are still bearing the brunt of job losses — an unusual and harsh feature of the pandemic recession that flattened the economy last spring. In December, the nation shed jobs for the first time since April. Once again, the layoffs were heavily concentrated in the industries that have suffered most because they involve the kind of face-to-face contact that’s now nearly impossible: Restaurants, bars and hotels, theaters, sports arenas and concert halls. With the virus transforming consumer spending habits, economists believe some portion of these service jobs won’t return even after the economy has regained its footing.

UNDATED (AP) — Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account Friday, citing risks of further incitement of violence. The social platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Twitter initially suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours after he posted a video that repeated false claims about election fraud and praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol. Twitter’s move deprives Trump of a potent tool he has used to communicate directly with the American people for more than a decade. Twitter posted a lengthy explanation of its reasons for permanently suspending Trump’s account on its blog.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rioters are facing repercussions at work for their participation in storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Some business owners are being trashed on social media and their establishments boycotted. Rank-and-file employees at other businesses have been fired. More than 90 people have been arrested since Wednesday. People on social media have been trying to identify rioters photographed or filmed at the Capitol Wednesday, pressuring companies to fire those employees.

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is adding about 471,000 SUVs in the U.S. to a September recall for an electrical short in a computer that could cause fires. And the company is warning owners to park the SUVs outdoors until they are repaired. The latest recall covers certain model-year 2016 through 2018, and additional 2020 through 2021, Hyundai Tucson SUVs. The vehicles have antilock brake system computers that can malfunction and cause an electrical short and possible fire. Owners will be notified in late February to take take their SUVs to a dealer, which will replace a fuse on the computer.