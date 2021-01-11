Global shares mostly lower…No Twitter, so what now?

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower as worries over damage from the pandemic overshadow hopes for more aid for the U.S. economy. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.5%, while Germany’s DAX slipped 0.8%. Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 0.4%. In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi closed 0.2% higher, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%. On Wall Street, Dow futures are down nearly 0.7% and S&P 500 futures are down 0.6%.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers are scouring the floor of the Java Sea as they hunt for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya (shree-wih-JY’-uh) Air jet that nosedived into the waters at high velocity with 62 people aboard. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared during heavy rain on Saturday. The search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains. Divers are looking for the cockpit voice and flight data recorders in seabed mud where signals from the black boxes have been detected. Investigators also have interviewed the air traffic controllers who were in charge of the plane at the time of the crash.

UNDATED (AP) — Even though President Donald Trump has been stripped of his Twitter megaphone, he does have alternative options of much smaller reach. They are led by the far right-friendly Parler, though that’s getting increasingly difficult. Parler has already had its wings clipped. Google and Apple have removed it from their online stores and Amazon has kicked it off its web-hosting service. Free speech experts anticipate growing pressure on all social media platforms to curb incendiary speech following Wednesday’s violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a Trump-incited mob.

UNDATED (AP) — In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude has fallen 33 cents to $51.91 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.41 to $52.24 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 53 cents to $55.46 a barrel. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 104.06 Japanese yen from 103.95. The euro cost $1.2197, down from $1.2220.

PARIS (AP) – Ending the confusion over the fate of Paris Fashion Week, French fashion’s regulatory body says this month’s men’s and haute couture shows will be strictly audience-free over coronavirus fears. The federation has told luxury houses they will not be allowed to invite physical guests this season, after instruction by police. In a statement to AP, it says, “we confirm that there can be no public gatherings” at Paris Fashion Week, adding that “houses can still organize ‘real’ runway shows with models broadcast live, provided that their events take place behind closed doors.”