Stocks close lower … Social media, tech shares tumble

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday as trading cools in markets around the world following record-setting runs. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, breaking a four-day winning streak. It dropped 25 points to 3,799. The Dow fell 89 to 31,008. The Nasdaq composite slid 165, or 1.3%, to 13,036. The three indexes set all-time highs on Friday, and analysts said a pullback was no surprise. Tesla, Amazon, Apple and other big gainers over the past year led the way lower, even as financial, health care and energy stocks notched gains. Treasury yields continued to rise.

UNDATED (AP) — Shares of social media and other tech companies have tumbled, hit by fallout from the siege on the U.S. Capitol supporters of President Donald Trump. Twitter’s stock ended the day down 6.4% after the San Francisco company on Friday permanently shut down Trump’s account, @realDonaldTrump, which had 89 million followers. The social network cited concerns the president would use it for “further incitement of violence.” There is a growing risk for tech companies, especially those in social media, that Congress will attempt to collar them after last week’s rampage in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK (AP) — The ownership group for dozens of talk radio hosts across the country says it wants no more talk of stolen elections or civil war. The chief of content for Cumulus Media told its managers that the company wants to tone down the rhetoric in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week. The memo says that ‘dog whistles’ about stolen elections, civil war or any language that infers that violent disobedience is ever warranted will not be tolerated. Inside Music Media first reported about the memo from Cumulus content chief Brian Philips. The company did not return an AP request for comment.

UNDATED (AP) — The conservative-friendly social network Parler has been booted off the internet over ties to the siege on the U.S. Capitol. But before the app was banned, hackers made off with an archive of its posts, including any that might have helped organize or document last week’s riot. Amazon kicked Parler off its web-hosting service early Monday, and the social media app promptly sued to get back online. The 2-year-old app welcomed a surge of new users and became the No. 1 free app on iPhones late last week, when Facebook, Twitter and other mainstream social media platforms silenced President Donald Trump’s accounts.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ford Motor says it will close three plants in Brazil and stop producing automobiles in the South American country. The company said in a statement it will cease production immediately at the factories “as the COVID-19 pandemic amplifies persistent industry idle capacity and slow sales that have resulted in years of significant losses.” The automaker also said it will keep its South America headquarters, product development center and proving grounds in Brazil.