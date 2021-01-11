Wall Street slipping…Ben & Jerry’s goes to the dogs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping today as trading cools in markets around the world following their strong record-setting runs. At 11:02 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was down 19 points, to 3,805. The Dow was down 113 points, to 30,986. And the Nasdaq was down 105 points, to 13,097.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has taken a regulatory shortcut for its homegrown vaccine, a move touted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a success in India’s self-reliance. But several groups and unions representing scientists and doctors have expressed their concerns over scant evidence of effectiveness for the vaccine by Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech. Many scientists have said that approving a vaccine without evidence from late trials is risky and a lack of transparency in the approval process could increase vaccine hesitancy in the world’s second-most populated country, where more than 10.4 million coronavirus cases have been reported among the nearly 1.4 billion people.

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says the German leader considers President Donald Trump’s eviction from Twitter by the company “problematic.” Twitter permanently suspended Trump from the microblogging platform on Friday, citing a “risk of further incitement of violence” in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the outgoing president. Asked about Twitter’s decision, Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, says the operators of social media platforms “bear great responsibility for political communication not being poisoned by hatred, by lies and by incitement to violence.” But he says a decision by company management, rather than under rules defined by legislators, to permanently suspend the president’s account is “problematic.”

UNDATED (AP) — Ben & Jerry’s is going to the dogs. The Vermont ice cream company says it’s introducing a line of frozen dog treats, its first foray into the lucrative pet food market. Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month. The treats are made with a base of sunflower butter, the same same ingredient Ben & Jerry’s uses in its non-dairy human desserts. Ben & Jerry’s is the latest food company to pivot to pets, joining Smucker’s and General Mills. They’re sensing opportunity as more Americans acquire furry friends.

LONDON (AP) — The maker of Dr. (doc) Martens boots plans to sell shares to the public as the existing owners try to profit from growth of the iconic brand. Dr. Martens Ltd. says that current investors plan to sell at least 25% of their stake in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange. Permira Funds, a London-based private equity investor, bought Dr. Martens for 300 million pounds in 2014. Private equity firms want to buy undervalued companies then restructure their operations and cut costs before selling at a profit.