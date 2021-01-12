Global stocks up…Airbnb crackdown…Black box found

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are up today as investors wait for details of President-elect Joe Biden’s promised economic stimulus plan. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1% and the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.3%. The CAC 40 in France added 0.3%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 2.2% higher. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.3% and the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.7%. On Wall Street, S&P and Dow futures are both up 0.2%.

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said AstraZeneca and Oxford University have submitted an application for their COVID-19 vaccine to be licensed across the 27-nation European Union. The EU regulator says it has received a request for the vaccine to be green-lighted and that it could be approved by Jan. 29. Coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna have already been approved in the EU. Britain gave the OK to the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine last month and India approved it earlier this month. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be key for many countries because of its low cost and ease of use.

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb says it’s reviewing reservations in the Washington, D.C., area ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration and will bar any guests associated with hate groups or violent activity. The move comes as some D.C. officials ask Airbnb, VRBO (VUR’-boh) and other rental hosts to take down their listings until the inauguration is over. Airbnb has had a policy of removing guests who are confirmed to be members of hate groups since 2017, when it blocked guests who were headed to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The San Francisco-based company says it’s also blocking from its platform anyone arrested at last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a “black box” from a Sriwijaya (shree-wih-JY’-uh) Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people on board. It isn’t immediately clear whether the device is the plane’s flight data or cockpit voice recorder. The recovery is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 to nosedive into the ocean in heavy rain shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday. TV stations showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the device heading to a Jakarta port.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The CEO of Scandinavian Airlines says he is leaving the company after 10 years at the helm to take up a job with one of Sweden’s largest industrial groups, SKF. Fifty-six-year-old Rickard Gustafson says the “time has come for me to pass on the baton to the next CEO of SAS during the first half of 2021.” Like many major airlines, SAS has been in financial distress during the pandemic. Last year, the company’s shareholders agreed on an aid package worth 14.25 billion kronor ($1.7 billion), securing the carrier’s survival.