Stocks near highs…Adelson dead…Social media crackdown

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting close to their record heights, while Treasury yields keep marching higher amid expectations that the economy will pull out of its slump after a powerful recovery sweeps the globe later this year. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher after flipping between small gains and losses in the first hour of trading. The 10-year yield rose to 1.16%. Markets have been charging higher recently on optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and more stimulus for the economy potentially coming from Washington.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire mogul and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness. Adelson died at 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was the son of Jewish immigrants, raised with two siblings in a Boston tenement, who over the second half of his life became one of the world’s richest men.

LONDON (AP) — Social media platforms are continuing to crack down on fringe groups and conspiracy theories following last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Twitter suspended more than 70,000 accounts associated with the far right QAnon conspiracy and Facebook is removing posts and content fraudulently claiming that the U.S. election was stolen as social media companies scramble to rein in harmful activity ahead of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says AstraZeneca and Oxford University have submitted an application for their COVID-19 vaccine to be licensed across the 27-nation European Union. In a statement Tuesday, the EU regulator said it has a request for the vaccine to be green-lighted and that it could be approved by Jan. 29. Coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna have already been approved in the EU. Britain gave the OK to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine last month.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is forming a new business unit to tap the market for delivery vehicles and equipment powered by electricity. The new venture is called BrightDrop, and its first product will be a battery-powered wheeled pallet that will take goods from the warehouse to trucks and from trucks to destinations. Then GM will roll out a delivery van.