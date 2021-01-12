Stocks near highs…Layoffs spike…More relief payments

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting near their record heights. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% after flipping between small gains and losses in early trading. Markets have been charging higher recently on optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and more stimulus for the economy potentially coming from Washington. But the gains have been so big that critics say stocks and other investments simply look too expensive.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Layoffs spiked in November compared with the previous month and the number of job openings slipped, a sign the job market has stalled as the resurgent coronavirus has forced new shutdowns of restaurants and bars and discouraged consumer spending. While the layoffs were concentrated among restaurants, bars and hotels, the slowdown in job postings was widespread across most industries, a sign that businesses in general are reluctant to hire new workers amid the pandemic recession.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. A number of people who filed their taxes with an online preparation service initially found that their economic impact payment did not make it to them directly. The IRS and tax preparation service companies say they’ve been working diligently to resolve the issue and have or are in the process of reissuing payments to affected taxpayers.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing is reporting final 2020 numbers for airplane orders and deliveries, and they are down from 2019 even though the 737 Max is flying again. Boeing said Tuesday that it booked 90 orders for new airliners in December, most of them for Ireland’s Ryanair. Boeing also says it delivered 39 commercial planes in December, including 28 Max jets. American Airlines took 10 Maxes and United Airlines got eight. Those deliveries came after the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes in a flight-control system on the plane.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drivers for app-based ride-hailing and delivery services are suing to overturn a California ballot initiative that makes them independent contractors instead of employees eligible for benefits and job protections. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in the California Supreme Court said Proposition 22 is unconstitutional because it limits the power of the Legislature to grant workers the right to organize and excludes drivers from being eligible for workers’ compensation.