Global stocks mixed…TikTok teen privacy…Huge pot

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Global stocks were mixed today after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. London and Frankfurt opened little-changed. Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul advanced. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. U.S. futures gained after Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose Tuesday, recovering from the previous day’s decline.

HONG KONG (AP) — YouTube has suspended U.S. President Donald Trump’s channel for at least a week amid concerns around “ongoing potential for violence,” making it the latest platform to limit the president’s online activities. The Google-owned platform removed content that was uploaded on January 12 from the Donald J. Trump channel for inciting violence, although it was not immediately clear which videos in question were in violation. The move to curtail Trump comes after a mob of his supporters, urged on by his rhetoric, stormed the Capitol last week trying to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win. YouTube said that the channel had its “1st strike,” adding it indefinitely disabled comments on the channel.

UNDATED (AP) — A month after federal regulators ordered it to disclose how its practices affect children and teenagers, TikTok is tightening its privacy practices for the under-18 crowd. Starting today, default privacy setting for accounts with users 13 to 15 years old will be private. That means only someone the user approves as a follower can view their videos, which was not the case previously. But users can still change this setting if they want. Older teenagers won’t see this default setting change. TikTok is also blocking users’ ability to download videos created by those 15 or younger.

UNDATED (AP) — Waning trust in governments and all types of media is threatening to limit the rollout of coronavirus vaccines around the world, especially in the United States. A survey conducted by communications firm Edelman found that misinformation is breeding mistrust that could make the path out from the pandemic much longer. The firm found that hesitancy over the vaccine remains a major hurdle for the successful rollout of vaccines coming on stream. Across the 28 countries assessed, it found that as of November only 60% of respondents said they would take a COVID-19 vaccine within a year.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have a shot at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history, thanks to months without a winner of the big prize. A drawing was held Tuesday night for the $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing of the Mega Millions game were: 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 09. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. Those dreaming of instant riches should remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They’re even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.