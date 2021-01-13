Stocks drift…Fed survey: Economy slowing in some areas

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are as Wall Street continues a pause from its big recent rally. Even Treasury yields are stalling following their rapid rise. The S&P 500 has been flipping between small gains and losses while remaining close to its record high set at the end of last week. Markets around the world have rushed higher recently on building optimism that a healthier economy is on the way because of the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the prospect for more stimulus from a U.S. government soon to be run by Democrats. Some of the biggest action has been in the bond market, where expectations for increased federal borrowing, economic growth and inflation have pushed longer-term Treasury yields to their highest levels since last spring.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve survey of U.S. business conditions has found modest economic gains at the start of the year, although some parts of the country were weighed by a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases. The Fed report released today says the bulk of the Fed’s 12 regions report modest gains in economic activity in recent weeks. But two districts saw declines in activity and another two reported little or no change. It said reports on consumer spending, which drives 70% of economic activity, were mixed. Some districts saw declines in retail sales and demand for hospitality and leisure services.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s deficit in the first three months of the budget year was a record $572.9 billion. That’s 60.7% higher than the same period a year ago, as spending to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic pushed outlays up while the economic crisis fueled by the outbreak cut revenue. The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that with three months gone in the budget year, the deficit was $216.3 billion higher than the same October-December period a year ago. The deficit, the shortfall between what the government collects in taxes and what it spends, reflects an 18.3% jump in outlays to $1.38 trillion, a record for the period, while revenues fell 0.4% to $803.37 billion.

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Several more companies have suspended campaign contributions to Sen. Josh Hawley in the wake of last week’s attack at the U.S. Capitol, and a political action committee of Republicans opposed to President Donald Trump is pressuring remaining Missouri donors to abandon the GOP senator. Cerner Corp., Ameren Corp., Edward Jones and the law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner have all decided to suspend campaign contributions, and all have previously donated to Hawley. The Republican senator was a leader of efforts to challenge the presidential 2020 election results and voted to question the Electoral College count, even after a mob of Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol on Jan 6.

UNDATED (AP) — A trade group representing chain pharmacies says its members can “easily” meet President-elect Joe Biden’s goal of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccines in his first 100 days. The National Association of Chain Drug Stores says “the existing retail pharmacy network — where 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a store — can swiftly and efficiently accelerate the vaccination of priority populations.” The drug store group called for activating an arrangement known as the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program to start delivering vaccines to pharmacies. The association estimated each of 40,000 chain pharmacies could give seven shots per hour over a 12-hour day to meet the Biden goal. It says drug stores using several employees would exceed that estimate.