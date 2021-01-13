Stocks drift…Gas drives consumer prices up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in early trading as Wall Street continues a pause from its big recent rally. The S&P 500 has been flipping between small gains and losses while hovering close to its record high set at the end of last week. Even Treasury yields are stalling following their rapid rise. The 10-year yield dipped as concerns calmed that the Federal Reserve may curtail its purchases of Treasurys. The Fed’s bond buying has kept rates low in hopes of boosting markets and the economy, but it’s also stoked criticism that stocks have become too expensive.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in December, led by a sharp rise in gasoline prices. The Labor Department says the December increase was the largest advance in four months. It followed a 0.2% rise in November and no change at all in October. Inflation for all of 2020 was up a modest 1.4%, well below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Analysts believe inflation will remain well-behaved with the economy still struggling to emerge from a pandemic-induced downturn.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx. De Blasio says the Trump Organization profits about $17 million a year from those sites. An email seeking comment was sent Wednesday to the Trump Organization. It is the latest example of how the Jan. 6 breach by violent Trump supporters is impacting the Republican president’s business interests.

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb says it will be blocking and cancelling reservations in the Washington, D.C., area during the week of the presidential inauguration. The decision announced today comes two days after it said it was reviewing reservations in the area ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration and said it will bar any guests associated with hate groups or violent activity. Airbnb has had a policy of removing guests who are confirmed to be members of hate groups since 2017, when it blocked guests who were headed to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

BORING, Ore. (AP) — A growing number of restaurants nationwide are opening for indoor dining in defiance of strict COVID-19 regulations in their states, saying they are targeted unfairly and are barely hanging on. In Oregon, a movement to defy an indoor-dining ban began quietly on Jan. 1 and is gaining steam despite warnings from state inspectors and surging COVID-19 case numbers. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown has also threatened restaurants with the revocation of liquor and slot machine licenses in a standoff that’s increasingly attracting the attention of far-right groups such as the People’s Rights network. Similar revolts have also played out in places with strict COVID-19 rules, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington and California.