Stocks mixed, U.S. halts imports of Chinese cotton, tomatoes

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street after major indexes spent the day drifting up and down, not far off the record highs they reached last week. The S&P edged 0.2% higher thanks in large part to gains from several Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon, even though most stocks in the index fell. Small-company stocks edged lower after posting big gains in the first week of the year. Treasury yields stalled following a rapid rise over the past few weeks. The benchmark 10-year yield dipped as concerns calmed that the Federal Reserve may curtail its purchases of Treasuries.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government says it will halt imports of cotton and tomatoes from the Uighur region of China in its most sweeping action yet to pressure the Communist Party to stop a campaign against ethnic minorities. Officials say Customs and Border Protection will use its authority to block products suspected of being produced with forced labor to keep out cotton, tomatoes and related products from the Xinjiang region of northwest China. The region is a major global supplier of cotton, so the order could have significant effects on global commerce. The Trump administration has already blocked imports from individual companies linked to forced labor in Xinjiang.

NEW YORK (AP) — Target’s strong sales streak extended through the holiday season, as shoppers snapped up everything from clothing to home goods during the pandemic. The Minneapolis company reported Wednesday that its online sales surged 102% for the November and December period. Sales at its stores opened for a least a year rose 4.2%. Customer traffic was up 4.3%, and average dollars spent rose 12.3%. Like many retailers, Target was forced to reinvent the holiday shopping season during the pandemic, encouraging shoppers to shift more of their shopping online and away from the stores.

UNDATED (AP) — This week, Microsoft had a big test on its hands — how to help transition the world’s biggest gadget show into an online-only event. The choice of Microsoft to power this year’s CES and create a virtual showcase for its 1,800 exhibitors gave the tech giant a big promotional boost over its best-known cloud computing rivals, Amazon and Google. That’s a change from recent years when Google and Amazon dominated the annual Las Vegas convention with ubiquitous marketing and splashy displays — even a theme park-style ride — as they competed against each other to showcase their digital voice assistants.

UNDATED (AP) — Federal officials say they’re going to get tougher on airline passengers who disrupt flights. The move Wednesday by the Federal Aviation Administration follows several incidents involving people who refused to wear masks or conducted in-flight demonstrations of support for President Donald Trump. The FAA says it’s seeing a disturbing increase in such incidents. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson signed an order directing that instead of warnings, unruly passengers will immediately face enforcement actions. Penalties can includes fines and jail terms for assaulting or threatening airline crews or other passengers. The policy will run through March 30.