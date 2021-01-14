Stocks rise…Powell signals Fed will keep aiding economy

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in afternoon trading on Wall Street, despite a dismal report on the number of layoffs sweeping the country. Investors are waiting to hear from President-elect Joe Biden, who’s expected to detail his plan bolster the economy later today. Anticipation is high that it will include bigger cash payments for most Americans and other stimulus. The hope is that can tide the economy over until COVID-19 vaccines get daily life back toward normal and trigger a powerful recovery later this year. Smaller companies are jumping more than the rest of the market, as they often do when investors are upgrading their expectations for the economy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is trying to tamp down any concerns that the Fed might soon withdraw some of its support for the U.S. economy and stressed that any such pullback would be signaled far in advance. During an online discussion today hosted by Princeton University, Powell said the recovery of the economy from the pandemic recession “is far from our goals.” The Fed had said after its last policy meeting last month that it would continue to buy $120 billion in bonds each month until the economy made “substantial further progress” toward the Fed’s goals of maximum employment and stable 2% inflation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates have risen this week in an indication that the long period of record-low rates could soon be over. Home loan rates touched new record lows last week, as the year opened against the continuing backdrop of damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. and global economies — which suppressed rates through most of 2020. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan jumped to 2.79% from 2.65% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.65% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans increased to 2.23% from 2.16%.

UNDATED (AP) — As vaccinations continue across the U.S., some companies are offering financial incentives to encourage their workers to get the shots. Dollar General is one of the first major companies to announce extra pay for workers who get vaccinated. The Tennessee-based retailer said Wednesday it will give employees the equivalent of four hours of pay if they get the vaccine. Dollar General said the extra pay is intended to compensate for the travel time, mileage and child care expenses that employees will incur to get the vaccine. The company said it’s encouraging employees to get vaccinated but won’t require it.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google has completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness-gadget maker Fitbit, a deal that could help the internet company grow even stronger while U.S. government regulators pursue an antitrust case aimed at undermining its power. Today’s completion of the acquisition comes 14 months after Google announced a deal that immediately raised alarms. Google makes most of its money by selling ads based on information it collects about its billions of users’ interests and whereabouts. Privacy watchdogs feared it might exploit Fitbit to peer even deeper into people’s lives. But Google entered a series of commitments in Europe and other parts of the world pledging it won’t use the health and fitness data from Fitbit’s 29 million users to sell more of the digital ads that generate most of its revenue.