Stocks slide, Biden unveils $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — A late slide in several Big Tech stocks left major indexes lower on Wall Street today, even as small-company stocks marched to another record high. The S&P turned lower in the last hour of trading to wind up with a loss of 0.4%. The benchmark index was weighed down by losses in Apple, Microsoft and other huge tech companies. The S&P fell 14.30 points to 3,795.54. The Dow slid 68.95 points, or 0.2%, to 30,991.52. The Nasdaq dropped 16.31 points, or 0.1%, to 13,112.64. The indexes are still close to their record highs set last week.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial help to individuals, states and local governments and business struggling with the prolonged economic fallout. Biden hopes his multipronged strategy will put the country on the path to recovery by the end of his administration’s first 100 days. The plan includes $1,400 checks for individuals, on top of $600 provided in the last COVID-19 bill. There’s also money for a mass vaccination campaign and a major expansion of local public health efforts.

UNDATED (AP) — As vaccinations continue across the U.S., some companies are offering financial incentives to encourage their workers to get the shots. Grocery delivery service Instacart said today that it will provide a $25 stipend to workers who get the shots. Grocery chain Trader Joe’s said it will give workers two hours of pay for each shot they receive. Earlier this week, Dollar General said it would provide four hours’ worth of extra pay to workers who get vaccinated. Other companies, like Target, DoorDash and Albertsons, saying they’re not giving bonuses for vaccines but are trying to ensure their workers get access to the shots soon.

UNDATED (AP) — Airlines say they are stepping up security on flights to Washington before next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Delta, United, Alaska and American airlines said today that they will bar passengers flying to Washington from putting guns in checked bags. Other airlines announced more modest steps. American Airlines will stop serving alcohol on flights to and from the Washington area — a policy it imposed temporarily after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, key lawmakers and the head of the nation’s largest union of flight attendants are asking that anyone arrested in connection with the riot be put on the government’s no-fly list.

UNDATED (AP) — Delta Air Lines is reporting a $755 million loss for the fourth quarter, which brings its loss for all of 2020 to more than $12 billion, a company record. And Delta gave a cautious outlook today for the first quarter of 2021, saying it expects to lose $10 million to $15 million a day in the next three months. After that, however, executives at the Atlanta-based airline think things will get better. CEO Ed Bastian is sticking to a prediction that Delta will reach break-even sometime this spring. Delta is the first U.S. airline to report its fourth-quarter numbers.