Global shares down…Gun ban for most DC flights

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Global shares shares fell today after a worse-than-expected U.S. jobs report and a late slide in several Big Tech stocks left major indexes lower on Wall Street. In early trading, Germany’s DAX lost 0.4% and the CAC 40 in Paris sank 0.7%. In Britain, the FTSE 100 gave up 0.6%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.6% lower, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong closed almost 0.3% higher. South Korea’s Kospi skidded 2%. The Shanghai Composite index was flat. Dow and S&P futures are both 0.3% lower.

UNDATED (AP) — Airlines say they are stepping up security on flights to Washington before next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Delta, United, Alaska and American airlines say they will bar passengers flying to Washington from putting guns in checked bags. Other airlines announced more modest steps. American Airlines will stop serving alcohol on flights to and from the Washington area — a policy it imposed temporarily after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, key lawmakers and the head of the nation’s largest union of flight attendants are asking that anyone arrested in connection with the riot be put on the government’s no-fly list.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over military facilities following the U.S. exit from the pact. Russia’s Foreign Ministry says the U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty last year “significantly upended the balance of interests of signatory states,” adding that Moscow’s proposals to keep the treaty alive after the U.S. exit have been cold-shouldered by Washington’s allies. The treaty was intended to build trust between Russia and the West by allowing the accord’s more than three dozen signatories to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territories to collect information about military forces and activities.

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. government has blacklisted Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi (show-MEE’) Corp. and China’s third-largest national oil company for alleged military links, heaping pressure on Beijing in President Donald Trump’s last week in office. The Department of Defense added nine companies to its list of Chinese firms with military links, including Xiaomi and state-owned plane manufacturer Comac. U.S. investors will have to divest their stakes in Chinese companies on the military list by November, according to an executive order earlier signed by Trump. Separately, the Commerce Department put China National Offshore Oil Corp. on an economic blacklist for “reckless and belligerent actions” in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping has asked former CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks to help repair U.S.-Chinese relations amid a tariff war and tension over technology and security. Schultz opened Starbucks’ first China outlet in 1999 and is a frequent visitor. In a letter, Xi encouraged Schultz to “play an active role” in promoting relations.