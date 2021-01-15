Stocks fall toward weekly loss as economy’s pain deepens

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pulling lower again on Wall Street after reports showed the pandemic is deepening the hole for the economy. The S&P 500 was down 0.8% in early trading, with stocks of companies that most need a healthier economy taking the sharpest losses. President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled details of his $1.9 trillion plan to prop up the economy, but markets had already rallied big on expectations of such a proposal. A report also showed sales at retailers sank by 0.7% in December, a crucial month for the industry.

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales fell for a third straight month as a surge in virus cases kept people away from stores during the holiday shopping season. The Commerce Department says retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in December from the month before. They also fell in October and November, even though many retailers tried to get people shopping early for their Christmas gifts by offering deals before Halloween. Today’s report is another sign that the pandemic is slowing the U.S. economy. Last month, the country lost jobs for the first time since the spring. And government numbers out this week reported a spike in weekly unemployment claims, indicating that rising infections are forcing businesses to cut back and lay off workers.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. industrial production rose 1.6% in December, a third straight monthly gain, but remains below its pre-pandemic level. The Federal Reserve says the December gain in industrial output followed a 0.5% increase in November and a 1% increase in October. Even with those gains, industrial output is still about 3.3% below its level in February before the pandemic hit. Manufacturing increased 0.9% while mining production rose 1.6%. Utilities’ output rose 6.2% as a rebound in December demand followed unseasonably warm weather in November. U.S. industry operated at 74.5% of capacity in December, still below the pre-pandemic levels.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulator says COVID-19 vaccine information stolen from its servers in a cyberattack last year have been not only leaked to the web but “manipulated” by hackers. The European Medicines Agency said today that an ongoing investigation into the cyberattack showed that hackers obtained emails and documents from November related to the evaluation of experimental coronavirus vaccines. The agency said some of the correspondence had been “manipulated by the perpetrators,” which could undermine trust in vaccines. The EMA says law enforcement authorities are taking “necessary action” in response to the cyberattack.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer has confirmed that it will temporarily reduce deliveries to Europe of its COVID-19 vaccine while it upgrades production capacity to 2 billion vaccine doses per year. Germany’s Health Ministry said today that Pfizer had informed the European Commission, which was responsible for ordering vaccines from the company, that it won’t be able to fulfill all of the promised deliveries in the coming three to four weeks. The ministry said German officials took note of the unexpected announcement by the Commission “with regret” because the company had made binding delivery commitments by mid-February.